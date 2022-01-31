Ingleside ISD hosting free vaccine clinic for students ages five and older

The Ingleside ISD is teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for students five years of age or older on Wednesday.

The Ingleside ISD stated in a release the clinic will offer the first and second dose of the vaccine for students, as well as boosters for eligible individuals.

A parent or guardian must be present in order for the student to receive the vaccine, and doses are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration for the clinic will be on-site and completed by the DSHS.

The clinic will take place at the Ingleside High School lecture hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents and guardians are asked to follow the signs that will be placed outside the high school to get to the lecture hall.