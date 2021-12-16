Healthcare providers changing methods because of pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic has led some healthcare providers to rethink how they're delivering care.

Instead of patients coming to the doctor's office, they're reaching them where they live, especially in underserved neighborhoods.

Some healthcare provicers are using mobile vans, farmers markets and even churches to reach people in their communities.

“As we've been dealing with COVID-19, we’ve seen more focus on how do we keep the population healthy because we recognize if a large segment of our population is unhealthy and sick, it impacts everyone,” said Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health.

Health care providers say it's about building trust.

And, getting out into the neighborhood can make all the difference in making those connections.