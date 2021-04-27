Watch
H-E-B allowing walk-up customers for COVID-19 vaccine

Walk-up customers served from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
KRIS file photo.
H-E-B will allow walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations during set hours on weekdays.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 19:53:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B stores across Texas will now allow all customers aged at least 16 years old to receive COVID-19 vaccines by walk-up appointments during set hours.

The mammoth grocery store chain announced Tuesday they will accept walk-ins from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at their stores.

H-E-B stores also are accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments through this link. Their stores provide new appointment times as soon as they receive vaccines from the government.

The vaccines are those from Pfizer for those 16 and older and Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

For a list of frequently asked questions about H-E-B stores and their COVID-19 vaccinations, check here.

