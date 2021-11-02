Government rules closer requiring COVID-vaccinated employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government is one step closer to requiring many employers to vaccinate employees or test them weekly for COVID-19.

The Office of Management and Budget completed a review of the emergency rule on Monday, and it will be published in the Federal Registery in the next few days.

The Labor Department's regulation also requires employers to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated and time to recover from any side effects.

Unvaccinated workers must wear face coverings at work.

Employers that fail to comply can be fined up to nearly $14,000 per violation.