Gov. Abbott takes action to slow the spread of COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is taking action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will be working with staffing agencies to provide additional personnel to hospitals.

Governor Abbott also asked the Texas Hospital Association to postpone elective medical procedures to increase capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management has been directed to open infusion centers to treat COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization.

DSHS will launch five new centers throughout the state Tuesday.

Governor Abbott is also directing the TDEM and DSHS to increase vaccination availability across the state and encourages every eligible Texan to get their dose.

