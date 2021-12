CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we approach Christmas over the weekend, health officials remind us that COVID-19 doesn't take a holiday break.

And neither do our Nueces County vaccination clinics.

Today through Sunday, it's free to get vaccinated.

Pfizer doses are available for everyone ages 5 and up.

Today's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is at the QSR Legacy Event Center at 5633 S. Staples. It will be operational from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.