Free COVID-19 testing available throughout Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the Coastal Bend, more people are flocking to local testing centers.

The lines at the old Spohn Memorial Hospital reflected that.

Free testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at that facility, 2602 Hospital Boulevard.

You can pre-register in person or use this link.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at 2882 Holly Road.

An appointment is required. Call 361-356-9572 to schedule yours.

And if you live near Beeville, free COVID-19 testing is being held at the Expo Center under the Pavillion at 214 S. FM Road 351.

The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.

There is no appointment necessary. Those who want to be tested need to provide a valid e-mail and their driver’s license.

