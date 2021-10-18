'Food insecurity' facing more Americans

The pandemic left millions of people without food for the first time.

Meals on Wheels branches in cities across the country report serving more people now than before the pandemic.

In 2019, 35 million people in the United States faced food insecurity.

The 'Feeding America' organization projects that for 2021, that number will be closer 42 million, including 13 million children.

Many non profits are worried that once emergency funding from Congress runs out, they won't have the resources to meet demand.