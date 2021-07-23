First case of the COVID-19 Delta variant diagnosed in Nueces county

The first diagnosed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been reported in Nueces County.

In a news release sent Friday night, officials state the patient is a woman in her 30s who works in healthcare, and is fully recovered.

The woman was infected in June despite being fully vaccinated. Her family members, who were not vaccinated, also caught the strain. The release states that they have recovered as well.

The diagnosis was confirmed by the Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

