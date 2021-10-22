Watch
Feedback sought at American Rescue Plan meeting on Friday

Nueces County leaders will meet on Friday to ask for feedback on how to spend more than $70 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 22, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County leaders will meet on Friday to ask for feedback on how to spend more than $70 million from the American Rescue Plan.

A public forum will happen to discuss this plan from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Padre Island Baptist Church on SPID.

The county will receive $70.3 million in ARP coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds.

County leaders say they want to use the money to support projects that will help the economy and maintain or upgrade infrastructure.

