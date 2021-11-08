Federal workers' vaccination deadline looms two weeks away

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal workers will be facing an important deadline soon for President Biden's vaccine mandate.

The president's executive order requires federal workers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 – which is exactly two weeks away.

Homeland Security had a 64 percent vaccination rate as of Oct. 31. Federal employees will not be fired if they don't make the deadline.

They will receive counseling and be given five days to start the vaccination process.

After that, they then could be suspended or fired.