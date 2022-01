WASHINGTON, D.C. — More Americans will be able to obtain their free at-home COVID-19 tests starting later this week.

An announcement from the White House says a website designed to help distribute those tests will be launched on Wednesday.

People can use the site to order up to four tests per household.

A phone line will also be created for people who don't have computer access.

Officials estimate the tests will take seven to 12 days to be delivered.