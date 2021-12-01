Watch
Emergency usage authorization given for COVID pill

Posted at 6:38 AM, Dec 01, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A pill to fight COVID-19 is one step closer to becoming reality.

FDA advisers voted yesterday to recommend emergency use authorization of a pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotheraputics Company to help treat COVID.

The drug is said to treat coronavirus patients at risk of developing severe symptoms.

To be effective, people would need to take multiple pills, several times a day, for five days.

According to the Merck Company, the pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 30 percent.

