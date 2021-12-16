Driscoll says hospital is seeing few COVID-19 child cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 74 new coronavirus cases were reported locally on Wednesday, it pushed to total COVID-19 case count to 69,022 during the pandemic.

But when it comes to child COVID-19 infections, the Driscoll Children’s Hospital is seeing few cases. Hospital officials also say that positivity rates are low.

Dr. Mary Dale Peterson, Driscoll’s executive vice president and COO, says she expects the omicron variant to eventually hit the Coastal Bend.

She urges the community to get vaccinated and boosted, including all eligible children.

