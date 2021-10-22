Watch
Doctors examining how COVID affects kids with compromised immune levels

KRIS file photo.
Doctors examining how COVID-19 affects kids with compromised immune levels
Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 22, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Doctors are taking a closer look at how COVID-19 is impacting children with compromised immune systems.

Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., say they want to look at antibody levels and how effective they are in children with weak immune systems.

Doctors explain there's not a lot of information out there, but parents say the information could be useful.

"It doesn't take all the worry off of you, but it helps you to come up with a game plan of what you can do if your child was to come down with COVID," parent Jessica Easton said.

Doctors say the pandemic has been especially tough for families with immunocompromised children. They're hoping the data will offer some reassurance.

