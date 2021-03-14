Department of Homeland Security to hold mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Governor Abbott and the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) issued a joint statement that the Department of Homeland Security will hold a mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in Texas.

The vaccination clinic will take place next week in the Rio Grande Valley to vaccinate Border Patrol agents in Texas.

The full statement is below:

We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID. It is unfortunate that, after months of inaction, we had to publicly call on the federal government to protect these brave men and women and provide the necessary vaccine allocations. These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas.

In an earlier press conference this week, Governor Abbott and NBPC President, called on the Biden Administration to surge vaccines to Border Patrol agents.