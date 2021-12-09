COVID-19 vaccination clinic helps students at West Oso ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More people are choosing to get their vaccinations to help against the spread of COVID-19 across the Coastal Bend.

The health district was administering about 100 to 125 doses daily.

Recently that number has spiked to around 900 daily doses.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says that's because children as young as 5 now can receive the vaccine, and nearly everyone 18 and up can get a booster.

Once the pediatric doses were approved, West Oso ISD and the health department teamed up for a one-day COVID-19 clinic at the district's elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

"Our kids will do what families want them to do," said West Oso ISD Superintendent Dr. Conrado Garcia. "They need the guidance. We need to keep them healthy. We're finally back in school. Let's keep them in school."

