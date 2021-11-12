COVID-19 surge expected across U.S. around Thanksgiving

Public health experts warn about a new surge of COVID-19 cases that is expected to start hitting the United States around Thanksgiving.

The delta variant is driving up hospitalizations in the mountain west and northern states.

And while trends are improving in Texas and other southern states, other parts of the United States haven't been so lucky.

A surge in cases is expected over the holidays.

With more than two-thirds of Americans being vaccinated, the spike isn't expected to be as bad as last winter.