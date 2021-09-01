County judge issues remote work order for county employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — County Judge Barbara Canales issued a remote working order Wednesday for all county employees lasting through Sept. 30 because of rising COVID-19 rates in the county.

Canales' order was issued under authorization to declare a local state of disaster and exercise the powers granted on a local scale.

Because of that and in an effort to "stall the spread of COVID-19 and to safeguard the health of their employees and the public they serve," Canales' order will allow Nueces County employees to work remotely.

The order allows all Nueces County department heads to evaluate their departments and determine who can work remotely away from the office setting.

