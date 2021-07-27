Council briefed on upcoming Games of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With thousands of people expected to visit Corpus Christi this week for the Summer Games of Texas, City Council was briefed Tuesday about the safety protocols that will be put into place.

The event will run from Thursday through Sunday.

Because of the spike in local COVID-19 numbers, officials say athletes will be asked to limit their guests to just two people for their competitive events.

Spectators will also be asked to wear masks during the events.

The opening ceremony, originally scheduled for Friday has already been canceled.