Construction of Texas' border wall progressing

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas National Guard Department has announced that Operation Lone Star, the state's immigration control effort, is progressing with the border wall construction project.

President Joe Biden pledged to stop border wall construction. So, Gov. Greg Abbott is building his own.

In a weekly brief about Operation Lone Star, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that state and federal authorities are watching the latest caravan of migrants moving through Mexico.

"We don't know they're going to make it this far," said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. "But in preparation, we are taking proactive measures and deploying assets based on any potential threats or caravans that will make their way to the southern border."

Human rights activists are critical of Biden's use of Title 42 to expel migrants.

It's a policy started by former President Donald trump. It allows border agents to remove migrants because of the on-going pandemic.

