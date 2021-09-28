CDC finds no increased miscarriage risk for vaccinated women

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors are seeing more unvaccinated pregnant patients in the ICU across the nation.

Health experts understand why some women are hesitant, but contracting COVID-19 while pregnant can have dire consequences.

One of the biggest fears associated with the vaccines are miscarriages.

However, a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control found no increased risk of miscarriage for vaccinated women.

"You know things that I generally reassure them about is the evidence that we have,” said Dr. Perry Friedman, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist. “I always tell patients I have no financial disclaimers -- I don't own any stock in either but it's coming from a place of care and wanting the best outcome for them."

Health experts strongly advise expectant mothers get vaccinated as soon as possible.