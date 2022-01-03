Watch
CDC considering updated isolation requirements

KRIS file photo.
The Centers for Disease Control considering updated isolation requirements.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jan 03, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reconsidering its updated isolation recommendations for Americans who get COVID-19 but show no symptoms.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the CDC now is considering adding a negative COVID-19 test as part of its guidance.

"I think we're going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so," Fauci said.

The new recommendations shortened the isolation time for asymptomatic Americans from 10 to five days and asked people to wear a mask for the following five days.

Those recommendations immediately received criticism from medical professionals for not requiring a negative test.

