CDC clarifies guidance for COVID isolation period

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control is clarifying guidance for people who want to use tests following their COVID isolation period.

The agency now says that people can use rapid antigen tests around day 5 of isolation, but stopped short of making tests a requirement.

Last week the CDC came under fire for shortening the isolation time from 10 days down to five, but not mentioning the addition of negative tests to leave isolation.

The agency is now recommending testing for those that have access to them and want to take one.

They went on to say that if someone does take a rapid test and it comes back positive, the person should continue to isolate for an additional five days.