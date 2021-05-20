CCISD's mask requirement will remain in place through June 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD's mask requirement on all district properties will continue to remain in place through the end of the school year.

In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order regarding masks, Corpus Christi ISD will no longer require face coverings on district properties effective 11:59 p.m., June 4.

This change applies to all students, staff and visitors. And anyone who prefers to continue wearing a mask is welcome to do so.

For district graduations scheduled for May 21 and 22 as well as June 4 and 5 at Selena Auditorium and the American Bank Center, the district strongly encourages masks.

Persons who are unvaccinated should continue to wear a mask. Seating limitations and ticketing procedures will remain in place for those graduation ceremonies.

More than 2,500 students will receive their diplomas in upcoming days. All attendees to graduation ceremonies should self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to arrival and stay home if they are ill. All ceremonies will be live-streamed to the district’s YouTube page.

