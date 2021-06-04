CCISD graduations adhering to safety guidelines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduations for the Corpus Christi Independent School District are kicking into high gear today.

Ray High School's Class of 2021 walked the stage at the American Bank Center earlier this morning.

Their ceremony starts a weekend of graduations for the district.

And even though they get to walk across that stage, the CCISD still has some safety guidelines they're asking people to follow.

Students still are wearing their masks but can take them of when they're on stage for their picture.

The district has granted the students tickets for up to four guests to enjoy their day with them.

They are asking those family and friends to continue wearing their masks. And they're all seated with that group and they are distanced from other groups.

The next graduation will be Mary Carroll High School at 2 p.m. Friday. And if you can't make it, CCISD officials say they are streaming all the graduations on their YouTube page.