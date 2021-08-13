CC Songwriters will cancel 2021, 2022 festivals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2021 Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival, which was scheduled for Nov. 13-14, 2021, will be canceled because of the coronavirus.

Because of the effects of COVID-19, the group says what was originally envisioned as a downsized event will now be canceled. The board is discussing options of a hybrid/ virtual showcase, but that will be decided later.

The group has also opted to cancel its 2022 festival, but in lieu of any positive changes in the next few months regarding COVID-19, still plans to hold several other events.

Included will be its "In The Rounds" open mic events at the Executive Surf Club and various events in downtown Corpus Christi 2022.

The group is aiming for its next Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival, to be held Feb. 17-19, 2023.

“The main focus of CCSF is to offer a unique opportunity for audience members to engage with the writers of their favorite songs, in an listening-room, intimate environment, unlike any other local festival,” says Jimmy Willden, CCSF Director. “Here, the music comes first.”

Wilden said that aiming towards 2023 will enable a better chance for participation in the event.

“Of course, right now the focus is slightly different,” Willden said. “We advocate for everyone to continue being safe, wearing your mask, and please get vaccinated. If we work together, we can build to our best year yet in 2023.”

