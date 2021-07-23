Canales touts mask-usage as COVID-19 numbers spike

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 numbers surging across Nueces County and the nation, County Judge Barbara Canales again urged local residents to wear masks and particularly those who are unvaccinated.

“It's also important to really say, if you are not vaccinated dear friend, you need to wear a mask. because the vaccinations, for the most part, are highly effective against the delta variant,” she said.

Canales said despite some cases of those who have been vaccinated still catching COVID-19, the symptoms are much milder.

Canales adds that anyone looking to get vaccinated or with vaccine questions should head to the county's clinic at La Palmera Mall for more information or action.

Driscoll Children's Hospital officials released a statement on Friday that the facility's masking policy requiring masks inside the hospital and clinic at all times remains in effect.

