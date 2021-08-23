Calallen trustees meet Monday to discuss mask order

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen ISD board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss implementing a mask order for the district's schools.

The board's action comes after the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of all school district plantiffs and denied Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order forbidding mask orders in Texas schools. It means the temporary restraining order obtained Friday in Travis County still stands.

For the time being, Texas school districts can choose to mandate mask orders if they believe it is in the best interest for students, administrators, staff and their communities.