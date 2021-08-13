Brooks County mandates masks for schools and county facilities, defying Abbott's anti-mask mandate order

Brooks County has issued indoor mask mandates for its county facilities and local public schools.

"I signed an Executive Order this morning requiring face masks to be worn in all Public Schools, County and City buildings/facilities for the next two weeks," says a post from Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos.

According to the executive order, starting Friday at noon all Brooks County ISD schools and county facilities are required to come up with a plan to mandate masks indoors.

"From the date of this Executive Order, Public Schools operating in Brooks County must develop and implement a health and safety policy ("Health and Safety Policy")," says the executive order. "The Health and Safety Policy must require, at a minimum, universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to public schools, regardless of vaccination status, except for children under 2 years of age."

The county is also encouraging the use of face masks for anyone over the age of three when in any public building or space and asking area businesses to consider the following safety procedures:

Requiring employees and patrons to wear facemasks

Requiring customers to maintain 6 feet of social distance

Limit occupancy

Implement temperature checks or health screenings

Provide hand sanitizer

Follow CDC protocols

Use contactless payment

Promote awareness and training about COVID-19 safety for employees

"Nothing in this Executive Order requires a commercial entity to adopt any specific recommendation," says the order. "However, all commercial entities must post a Health and Safety Policy once adopted in a conspicuous location sufficient to provide clear notice to all employees, customers, and visitors of any health and safety requirements implemented by the commercial entity, including any policy on wearing a facemask."

This order lasts 14 days after the termination of Governor Greg Abbott's state-wide public health emergency declaration.