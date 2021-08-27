Watch
Bishop office of county motor vehicle registration closed by COVID

KRIS file photo.
The county's vehicle registration office in Bishop has been closed for approximately 10 days because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 27, 2021
BISHOP, Texas — The county's motor vehicle registration office located in Bishop at 115 Ash St. has been closed for an estimated 10-day period due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace.

As a precaution, workers in the motor vehicle registration office must self-isolate to prevent the possible spread of the virus. The county is taking necessary disinfecting measures and conducting contact tracing.

“The outbreak requires us to close the Bishop office immediately to prevent further infections and protect the health and safety of our motor vehicle employee and our residents,” Nueces County tax assessor-collector Kevin Kieschnick said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this unprecedented wave of infection and encourage everyone to see if they can conduct their business using our online, mail, and retail registration options. We will restore in-person service at the Bishop office during the week of September 7 or as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Most routine motor vehicle registrations can be renewed without going to the Bishop office. Registrations can be renewed:

