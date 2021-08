DALLAS, Texas — There's a big change for Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas this year.

He won't be wearing a mask this year.

Fair organizers say Big Tex is fully vaccinated.

He stands outdoors and since he's 55-feet tall, he's socially distanced from everybody else.

You may remember that last year, Big Tex wore a mask for the first time in state fair history.

It was custom-made and slightly bigger than a twin-sized blanket.

The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 24 in Dallas.