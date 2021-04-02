Biden adviser touts American Jobs Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Jobs Plan could be the most ambitious infrastructure plan put forward by the United States government.

It takes a look at expanding internet access and water access just name to name a couple of its proposals.

Those plans were described by Biden economic adviser Heather Bushey this morning about how it might impact the Coastal Bend and some of our rural communities.

“When you think about infrastructure making sure that this infrastructure reaches rural communities is a core part of this package,” Bushey said. “So making sure that all the transportation infrastructure that they need, you know roads and bridges and all of that, but then also things like making sure that the drinking water is safe.

“That is a commitment to making sure that there are no lead pipes going into homes as well as things like broadband. We know about a third of rural communities don't have that kind of access to high-speed broadband. I can assure you that the President will want to get started as quickly as possible. This package is eight years of funding for these kinds of programs for these kinds of investments.”

Part of the plan also includes a $5 billion rural partnership plan. A part of that includes drought resiliency for farmers.

