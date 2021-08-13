Bee County reports 358 active COVID-19 cases Friday

The Bee County Office of Emergency Management is reporting 358 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
Of those cases, 32 patients are hospitalized in the county and 6 patients are on a ventilator. The county says 6 percent of the admitted patients have been vaccinated and 29 of the total patients are Bee County residents.
Bee County cases by age group:
Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit inmates are not included in this group.
Currently, Bee County says 11,874 citizens are fully vaccinated which is about 42% of eligible citizens and 14,158 citizens are partially vaccinated.
Bee County vaccinations by age group:
According to the United States Census Bureau, the estimated population of Bee County in July of 2019 was 32,565.