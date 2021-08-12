Bee County reports 341 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday

Brooks County has an update about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic for the county.

As of Tuesday, the county's emergency management department reports 341 active COVID-19 cases and 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 27 are Bee County residents and four patients are on ventilators.

Bee County Office of Emergency Management These numbers are from 8/12/21

Cases among the prison population in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit are also included in the total case count but are not included in the hospitalization count.

8% of the admitted patients have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bee County officials say 11,865 citizens are fully vaccinated, which accounts for about 42% of the population, and 14,122 citizens are partially vaccinated.

As of July 2019, the US Census Bureau says the Bee County had a population of 32,565.