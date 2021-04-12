Baseball returns to Whataburger Field tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Professional baseball will be back at Whataburger Field tonight for the first time since September 2019.

Tonight and tomorrow the alternate site players for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will be playing in exhibition games at Whataburger Field. The two teams already played two games last week in Round Rock,

The two teams split the first two games with the Astros returning home tonight. The first game of the two-game series is set for 6:05 p.m. and tomorrow’s game will be at 4:05 p.m.

Opening Day for the Hooks is less than a month away on May 4. And we'll showcase some of the game action tonight on KRIS 6 News at 10 p.m.