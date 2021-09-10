Watch
Another local fetal death blamed on COVID-19

Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 13:29:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has received another notification of COVID-19 related fetal death during pregnancy.

According to health officials, the case involved an unvaccinated pregnant female in her thirties who suffered a fetal demise at 22 gestational weeks.

The pregnant woman was COVID-19 positive and was experiencing cough and shortness of breath.

It marks the third case of fetal demise due to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends all eligible persons, including pregnant and lactating individuals, receive a COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine series. ACOG wants pregnant women to know that vaccines are safe and effective.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Among the public health strategies the health district recommends include:

  • If pregnant, get vaccinated as soon as eligible
  • Practice social distancing with everyone outside your immediate household
  • Wear a mask when in public
