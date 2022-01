Nueces County reported a new COVID-19 new case count of 960 on Tuesday.

That number more-than-doubled Monday's new case count of 439.

The county's case count since March 2020 is now up to 72,346.

One new death also was reported after several weeks without a new COVID-19-related death, bringing the death toll up to 1,313.

Seventy-eight patients currently are being treated in the hospital, and 67,834 have recovered.