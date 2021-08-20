Watch
Alice ISD issues facemask order

Masks will be required for all on Alice ISD campuses
Mary Altaffer/AP
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:11:01-04

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District has announced that effective on Monday, all students, staff and visitors are required to wear facemasks while on the school's campuses and facilities.

The district announced via social media it has revised its Safe Return to School Plan and its student dress code to require masks for all while they are on Alice ISD facilities.

The district said on its Facebook page that most students and staff "are voluntarily wearing masks and doing a fantastic job."

But it added that it was issuing the mask order -- in violation of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that masks wouldn't be required -- in order "to more effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

