Abbott touts recent statewide surge in COVID-19 vaccinations

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to congratulate Texans for a recent increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Abbott tweeted Sunday night that in the last three weeks "the seven-day average of doses provided has increased almost 50 percent."

The governor also said most Texans who qualify have received the vaccine.

And others are deciding to get vaccinated because of the recent spike in cases across the state because of the delta variant.

