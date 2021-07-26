Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Abbott touts recent statewide surge in COVID-19 vaccinations

items.[0].videoTitle
Gov. Greg Abbott says the number of people who have been vaccinated across the state is increasing.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:45:32-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to congratulate Texans for a recent increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Abbott tweeted Sunday night that in the last three weeks "the seven-day average of doses provided has increased almost 50 percent."

The governor also said most Texans who qualify have received the vaccine.

And others are deciding to get vaccinated because of the recent spike in cases across the state because of the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.