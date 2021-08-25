Abbott issues executive order maintaining vaccine mandate prohibition

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order on Wednesday maintaining the current policy prohibiting the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the State of Texas.

Additionally, Abbott added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such a mandate.

"Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas," Abbott said in a prepared statement.

You can read Abbott's executive order here.

And Abbott's message to the Texas Legislature can be read here.

