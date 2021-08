Students over at Texas A&M-Kingsville who have been impacted by COVID-19 are now eligible for additional funding.

The school announced Monday that it received additional funding for their higher-education emergency relief fund.

The funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Students can start applying for the fund in the fall. Money can be used to receive help for such things as tuition, housing, and food among other items.

To apply, click here.