364 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bee County

BEEVILLE, Texas — Bee County officials reported 364 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

As of noon Tuesday, there were 27 patients are hospitalized in Bee County with COVID-19. Currently there are four patients on a ventilator and no TDCJ inmates in this group. 8% of the admitted patients have been vaccinated. No vented patient has been immunized. Twenty-three patients of the 27 are Bee County residents.

The Department of State Health Services reported two more fatalities to push the pandemic-wide fatality total to 77.

Bee County currently shows 11,964 citizens fully vaccinated (42% of eligible citizens) and 14,393 citizens partially vaccinated.

