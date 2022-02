SENATE LEADERSHIP MADE AN ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IT WILL TAKE UP THE DEBATE OVER CANNABIS IN THE COMING WEEKS. — Senate leadership made an announcement that it will take up the debate over cannabis in the coming weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and others sent a letter to colleagues inviting them "into the drafting process as we work to finalize this legislation."

KRIS 6 News Washington D.C. Correspondent Joe St. George explains what it could mean for people in Texas.