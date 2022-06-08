Community members demand answer during emergency Uvalde city council meeting

At an emergency City Council meeting in Uvalde, Tuesday night, community members demanded information from key officials. Uvalde's mayor, said he is also frustrated, and he is demanding answers.

Noticeably absent at the meeting was newly elected council member Pete Arredondo, the school's Chief of Police and District Attorney Christina Busbee, who is now overseeing the investigation. She has yet to speak publicly.

A Robb Elementary school teacher also has also spoke about what happened the day of the shooting. In an emotional interview with GMA, he said his 11 students were all shot and killed.

"That's when I got to thinking, you know? This family lost one, this family lost one. I lost 11 that day. I went to the parents - I'm sorry. I tried my best. I did what I was told to do. Please don't be angry with me,” said Arnulfo Reyes

Parents are also sharing their experiences. Angeli Rose Gomez was captured on video running into the school to find her kids. She said said police were not acting quickly enough.

"I didn't see not one cop running with me or not one cop run in there with me. They weren't doing nothing,” said Gomez.

Local attorney, Thomas J. Henry will represent four families injured in the shooting, in a lawsuit filed against the estate of the gunman.