Coming to Corpus Christi: the Russian Ballet Theatre says they dance for peace.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coming to the American Bank Center is the "Russian Ballet Theatre." They will perform Swan Lake on March.15.

As an independent, self-funded ballet company with a multinational cast, there's a total of 50 performers from 9 different countries including Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Poland, Armenia, Japan, Italy and Slovenia.

They all honor the traditions of classical Russian ballet, Vaganova technique, the foundation of the world of ballet.

Saturday, the ballet company announced they will change the company's name to RB Theatre, "for the remaining shows on tour in solidarity for the friends, family members and all those in pain and fear caused by decisions of a small group of monsters.”

“Everyone on our cast and crew has someone, family and friends, in Ukraine. Yes, these people are in danger zones and it's very scary,” said Gulya Hartwick, one of the show’s producers.

Hartwick said everyone has worked to try and make sure their family members are safe but it’s been hard to keep in touch.

Lately, when the dancers hear of a bombing, they will look up the address to see how close it is to their loved ones. And their worries will continue, even after they are done touring.

“It all depends on what will be happening in the world. Many of the dancers don’t know how or when they will get home and that’s also very tough,” she said.

The dancers have a little over a month to decide what they'll do. The two month tour will end April 9.

For now the RB Theatre will spread a positive message.

"We project the message, we dance in peace on the main curtain at every theatre we perform at and the audience is touched by the message because they understand the importance of it," Hartwick said.