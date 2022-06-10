Coastal Bend teens working to stay in shape during the summer break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Colston Family and the Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at CHRISTUS Spohn hospital is located in Kleberg. There, fitness coordinators and nutritionist are working one on one with every person. Health specialists said teens are showing an interest in staying healthy this summer

“Teen obesity is at an alarming rate right now. It’s at 16.2% for children ages 10 to 17,” said fitness coordinator, Angela Ruhnke.

Valleywise health reports, the most common health problems among teens includes body image, nutrition, and mental health.

Ruhnke said she’s happy with the 22 teen aged kids signed up for the summer and she invites other to join.

“It’s cathartic to work out mentally and physically,” said Ruhnke.

Since school let out, Ruhnke has noticed a lot of athletes come through the doors, wanting to stay in shape this summer. Like Jaclyn Stevens, the 16-year-old plays soccer at Bishop High School.

“I wanted to get my legs stronger so when I’m kicking the ball it’ll go farther than what I used to do,” said Stevens.

Stevens tells KRIS 6 News last summer she was not as active and that didn’t help her out on the field. Now with the help of staff at the physical rehabilitation and wellness center- stevens says she can be at the top of her game, by stretching, lifting, and doing some cardio

“They kind go just helped me to make sure that I’m not overdoing it and they were always kind of there to make sure I wouldn’t hurt myself,” Stevens said.

If you’re interested in the Colston Family and the Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at CHRISTUS Spohn hospital, call (361) 595-9409.

There are other several options for the teen fitness programs in the Coastal Bend.

The City of Corpus Christi has created a new health and wellness initiative to take place along the Corpus Christi Bayfront on Saturdays from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.