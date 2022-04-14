City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County working to update program to help those unable to pay rent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners are looking into options to help people who are unable to make their rent payments. Last year, the county received a grant from the Treasury Department for almost $854,000 to help people pay rent and utilities, but the county has only given out around $50,000 to help people, meaning its got around $800,000 left to spend.

In addition to Nueces county, the City of Corpus Christi also received money to help people with rent, but all that money has been spent. In the past, people who lived inside Corpus Christi city limits couldn't apply to get money from the county, but now, that's changing.

"A person that lives in the outer outskirts of Nueces county might not be having the rental problems that we have so we haven't spent all our money. We're trying to figure out how to spend on people in Nueces county," said Precinct 4 County Commissioner Brent Chesney.

Since July 1, 2021, the city of Corpus Christi has received over 4,000 applications. There are 400 city applicants waiting for assistance now, and a majority facing eviction. Chesney said no one who has applied for county money has been denied.

An insurance company was hired to help the county and the city spend the money by setting up a website, where people can apply.

The program is utilizing an Applicant Portal, www.nuecescountyerap.com, that can be accessed by both landlords and tenants online. Applicants may also call 361-724-3085 with any further questions.

