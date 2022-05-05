Cinco de Mayo, a day to celebrate and commemorate a victory for Mexico

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cinco de Mayo, is recognized across the United States as a day to celebrate Mexican culture. On Everhart Rd. at Taqueria Mexico Lindo, the Mexican culture is alive and well. Serving up traditional dishes 18-year-old Silvia Ramirez is a waitress there and she said she likes sharing her culture.

“They’re like wow this is good. I’ve never had this before,” she said.

The food, the drinks and even the music is a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo or May 5th.

“We normally all get together and have a carne asada at the house. You know all the cousins and tios,” said Ramirez.

For as long as Silvia can remember this is how she has spent the Cinco de Mayo and she’s not alone. Across the street from the taqueria, employees from Gappers Hair Salon grabs lunch from this Mexican restaurant.

“Really, it’s about getting together with family. It’s like Thanksgiving. Is it really about the celebration or is it about getting together with family?” said the owner Gaspar Garcia.

So, what is the meaning behind Cinco de Mayo?

“It commemorates the victory of Mexico’s victory over the French during the battle of Puebla in 1862," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, the Hispanic Heritage month coordinator at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi.

Montalvo said that story of victory has been somewhat forgotten. Most people confuse Cinco de Mayo with Mexican Independence Day, which happens each year on September.16th.

For Cinco de Mayo, in the 1980’s a lot of alcohol like beer, wine, tequila released a lot of advertisements. They were using the day to sell their product and it took off from there. So, it’s ingrained in our culture,” said Montalvo.

Montalvo encourages people to enjoy the day and learn more about the Mexican culture including the history of the battle of Puebla.

Click here, for the real history behind Cinco de Mayo.