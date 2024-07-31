Watch Now
China perfectly in-sync in dominant women's synchro platform gold medal performance; U.S. finishes sixth

USA Today
Gold medalists Yuxi Chen and Hongchan Quan (center), silver medalists Jin Mi Jo and Mi Rae Kim (left) and bronze medalists Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson (right) on the podium after the women's 10m platform synchronized diving competition during the Paris Olympics.
As great as they are separately, China's Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi were equally as great together on Wednesday in Paris, tearing up the hearts of their competition on the way to gold in the women's synchro platform finals. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

