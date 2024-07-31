As great as they are separately, China's Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi were equally as great together on Wednesday in Paris, tearing up the hearts of their competition on the way to gold in the women's synchro platform finals. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
China perfectly in-sync in dominant women's synchro platform gold medal performance; U.S. finishes sixth
